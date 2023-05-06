''All those guys were at the curtain waiting for me to fail''- Edge on two legendary Hall of Famers

Edge began his wrestling career on June 22, 1998, and became a household name in the wrestling industry during the 2000s. The Rated-R Superstar is widely considered as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, known for his charisma, in-ring skills, and intense rivalries. However, his rise to fame wasn't an easy one, as many expected him to fail.

Edge was born in Ontario, Canada, and started his wrestling career in 1992, training under Ron Hutchinson. He wrestled in various promotions across Canada and the United States, honing his skills and developing his character. In 1998, he signed with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), now known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and made his debut against José Estrada.

Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, the former WWE Champion revealed details about his first match in WWE. He said that legends like The Ultimate Warrior and Razor Ramon expected him to fail but were impressed when he didn't.

''A week after graduating, I got my first call to do a WWF match. Razor Ramon was at the curtain, Ultimate Warrior was at the curtain. All those guys were at the curtain waiting for me to fail, I think. I got through the back, and they're like 'Wow kid, good job.' I was like,'That's a tough crowd, okay, I'm doing something right.'"

Edge recalled Razor Ramon's advice and said:

"Razor pulled me aside, and he goes, 'man kid, you got it. You just got to figure out how to work in front of 10 and take it to 10 000.' And once you get that validation from people who have succeeded to that degree... there's something to this.'' [35:14 to 39:15]

Check out the entire episode down below:

Edge went on to carve a Hall of Fame career

Edge's popularity grew rapidly, and he soon became a fan favorite due to his unique look and high-flying moves. He formed a tag team with his best friend, Christian. The duo won numerous championships and revolutionized tag team wrestling in the Attitude era with The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boys.

The Ultimate Opportunist also won several singles titles, including the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship.

The Rated-R Superstar's career was temporarily cut short in 2011 when he was forced to retire due to a neck injury. However, he returned to the ring nine years later in 2020, making a surprise appearance in the men's Royal Rumble match.

Edge went on to have a successful comeback and won the 2021 Royal Rumble match, earning a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. Unfortunately, he came up short in the triple threat match with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns for the title. After defeating The Demon Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39, he was recently drafted to SamacDown. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next for the former World Champion.

