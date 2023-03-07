"All Hail our future Queen" - Fans believe Triple H should book 28-year-old WWE Superstar to win upcoming tournament

WWE is heading for the biggest event of the year and the card for WrestleMania 39 is shaping up to be one of the best in the past few years. Recently, fans believed that Triple H could redeem former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan by booking her to win the Queen of The Ring tournament.

In 2021, Vince McMahon introduced the Queen's Crown tournament which took place in Saudi Arabia. The audience was excited to see a King of The Ring-style tournament for the women's division and had high hopes for it. However, the entire tournament ended in less than 18 minutes.

The terrible booking of the first tournament disappointed the WWE Universe. Last night, WWE announced that the King & Queen of The Ring tournament will take place in Saudi Arabia. Fans are optimistic as they believe Triple H should book Liv Morgan to win the tournament.

Check out some of the reactions:

WWE @WWE



#WWEKingAndQueen BREAKING: WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 27! BREAKING: WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 27!#WWEKingAndQueen https://t.co/CPepD9XoEG

Ryan Douglas @RyanD0uglas @WWE Extreme Queen Liv has a beautiful ring to it @WWE Extreme Queen Liv has a beautiful ring to it

🆗🆒 ☭ @kainocash Queen of the ring Liv Morgan vs smackdown women’s champion Rhea Rhipley will move mountains 👁️ Queen of the ring Liv Morgan vs smackdown women’s champion Rhea Rhipley will move mountains 👁️

Eduardo Morales @Eduardo_Refugio @WWE If Triple H is still booking shows then he’ll definitely show the right way to book a king and queen of the ring tournament @WWE If Triple H is still booking shows then he’ll definitely show the right way to book a king and queen of the ring tournament

It will be interesting to see if Morgan can win the tournament as she has recently impressed fans with her performances at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.

Liv Morgan recently lost to long-time rival Rhea Ripley on WWE SmackDown

After losing her SmackDown Women's Championship, Liv Morgan went on a journey to explore her extreme side. This began when she was unable to beat Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event.

Earlier this year, she put on several great performances and garnered critical acclaim when she lasted over an hour during the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley achieved a similar feat at the event and went on to win the match. Later, she picked Charlotte Flair and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship for WrestleMania 39.

Last Friday, the former rivals met inside the squared circle after a singles match. In the end, the Nightmare used her brutal submission move The Prism Trap, which allowed her to win over Liv Morgan.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan's recent run? Sound off in the comment section below.

