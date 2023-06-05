"All I'm thinkin bout is cake" - WWE fans lose it over The Bloodline members' insane physique

WWE fans are drooling over the latest pictures showing the brawny physique of The Bloodline members. Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa have left fans wondering what they eat to put on such a muscular build.

During this past week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns was given the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt by Triple H.

As The Tribal Chief celebrated 1000 days as a champion, The Usos came down to the ring to spoil his celebration. After months of verbal abuse, mental manipulation, and disrespect, Jimmy Uso lost his patience and took out Reigns with a super kick at the 2023 Night of Champions. Thus costing Reigns the WWE Tag Team Championship match.

The downfall of The Bloodline was visible to the WWE Universe on the blue brand. But apart from that, fans left no stone unturned to compliment and set their eyes on the hefty and thickset build of the Anoa'i family members.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan slobbered over Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso's impressive bottom shape and referred to it as "cake."

Some WWE fans shared that Jimmy, Jey, and Solo Sikoa have insane physiques because of their father and Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Another fan said that The Bloodline got "cakes" due to genetics, deadlifts, and squats.

Alexandria @cloudsandthings @RElGNSSECTION @_RomansLegacy Genetics really!!!! Plus squats and deadlifts. Samoans generally have this build @RElGNSSECTION @_RomansLegacy Genetics really!!!! Plus squats and deadlifts. Samoans generally have this build

A fan also shared that eating grilled barbeque chickens might be the reason behind the impressive buff of the Anoa'i family members.

WWE Superstar R-Truth offered to join The Bloodline faction

Following the loss of The Usos by his side, Roman Reigns took to social media to break his silence. The Head of the Table posted a backstage photo of himself with the new championship belt, adding that being at the top is lonely.

Truth responded to Reigns' statement by offering to keep him company in The Bloodline stable. He thanked The Tribal Chief once again, presumably teasing about a future alliance.

"I'll come keep you company your Tribel chief'ness," R-Truth wrote.

Check out the screenshot below:

Even though Jimmy and Jey Uso turned their back on Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa stuck with him. The Enforcer took out his own brother Jimmy with a Samoan spike by the orders of The Tribal Chief.

Fans expect to witness The Usos face off against Sikoa and Reigns at the upcoming Money in the Bank show in London. Only time will tell how the storyline of The Bloodline pans out in the coming days on television.

What did you think of the insane physique of Anoa'i family members? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes