"I’ll come keep you company" - Popular WWE Superstar sends a message to Roman Reigns, offers to join The Bloodline?

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns took to social media to break his silence. Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth had an interesting response to Reigns' post.

On Instagram, The Tribal Chief shared a backstage photo with the newly introduced Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He captioned the photo by claiming, "It's lonely at the top."

Truth commented on Reigns' post and offered to give him company. He further acknowledged The Tribal Chief, possibly joking about a future alliance.

"I’ll come keep you company your Tribel chief’ness," wrote R-Truth.

On SmackDown, Reigns celebrated completing 1,000 days as Universal Champion. However, he was interrupted by The Usos, who played a significant role in Reigns and Solo Sikoa's loss at Night of Champions 2023.

Jimmy Uso, who superkicked Reigns twice in Saudi Arabia, offered a truce within his family. The Head of the Table had none of it and eventually got The Enforcer to betray his brothers.

Dutch Mantell explained how Roman Reigns could turn babyface

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently explained how Roman Reigns could turn babyface at some point down the road.

The Tribal Chief is arguably the biggest heel in the company and possibly in all of professional wrestling right now. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said the following about the potential trajectory of Reigns' character:

"Then he [Roman Reigns] turns babyface [after the rest of the Bloodline turns on Roman and Cody Rhodes wins the title]. Somebody beats the living crap out of him, see Roman has no friends, and the only ones that come to help him are The Usos. Cause as much as they hate him, he’s still a relative. He’s family. That’s how you book stuff."

Reigns is expected to be in action at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in London. Fans hope The Bloodline to feud with The Usos after the faction's fallout.

