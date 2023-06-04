"Somebody beats the living cr*p out of him" - WWE veteran on how Roman Reigns' character change should take place (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE right now. Despite being a despicable heel who cheats his way to victory, he is widely adored by fans and is often greeted with cheers from the crowd. Dutch Mantell suggested a scenario to turn the Tribal Chief babyface.

The Head of the Table returned to the squared circle after a short hiatus at SummerSlam 2020. He aligned himself with Paul Heyman and turned heel for the first time since 2014. He has been a villain since then and has held the Universal Championship for 1000 days.

Roman Reigns celebrated his milestone event on SmackDown. On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed how WWE could turn the leader of the Bloodline babyface.

"Then he [Roman Reigns] turns babyface [after the rest of the Bloodline turns on Roman and Cody Rhodes wins the title]. Somebody beats the living crap out of him, see Roman has no friends and the only ones that come to help him are The Usos. Cause as much as they hate him, he’s still a relative. He’s family. That’s how you book stuff," Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:05:46 – 1:07:01]

What happened between Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown featured Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration as the Universal Champion. The Head of creative Triple H presented the megastar with a brand new belt to mark the occasion.

Following the presentation, The Usos made their way to the ring to address the ongoing dispute between the faction members. The former tag team champions cost Reigns and Solo Sikoa their title match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after Jimmy Uso superkicked The Tribal Chief.

On the Friday night show, Jimmy Uso looked ready to make amends with the faction's leader. He wanted to form a united front once again, albeit with all members being equals instead of just one leader.

Solo Sikoa pretended to side with The Usos, telling Reigns that he acknowledged him, but Jimmy and Jey were his brothers.

Roman initially embraced Jimmy Uso, but he couldn't let bygones be bygones. Solo Sikoa proceeded to drop Jimmy with a Samoan Spike to end the segment in dramatic fashion.

