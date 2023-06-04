WWE veteran questions The Bloodline's future following Roman Reigns' blockbuster segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns celebrated 1000 days as the Universal Champion on the most recent edition of SmackDown. He was involved in a major segment with the rest of The Bloodline, and former manager Dutch Mantell questioned the faction's future following the main event.

The Tribal Chief was flanked by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa as they lulled Jimmy Uso into a false sense of security. The Enforcer of the Bloodline dropped Jimmy with a Samoan Spike as Roman Reigns walked out of the ring, stating that Jey Uso would fall in line as always.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wondered if The Bloodline is really falling apart and praised the storyline for keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

"Absolutely [when asked if the show is better with Roman in it]. They spent three and a half years on this guy and he plays his role well and he’s over. And he has an air of intrigue about him, he doesn’t speak fast and loud, tries to be cute and I think people believe him. I mean, you can listen to him when pushed one of the Usos, Jimmy I think, he pushed him first on the Saudi Arabia show," said Mantell.

The veteran continued:

"Everybody got up, people got up in the States like what’s happening. That’s how much intrigue he [Roman Reigns] has and anticipation and now that they broke this seal, it looks like it’s falling apart. But is it falling apart? So that’s what wrestling fans do, they think about it and it doesn’t happen and bam, I didn’t even see that coming." [From 1:03:20 to 1:04:47]

Roman Reigns was superkicked by The Usos at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions 2023.

During the match's closing moments, The Head of the Table accidentally speared the referee, and The Usos made their way to the ring through the crowd. They laid out the Prizefighter but unintentionally superkicked Solo Sikoa, much to Roman Reigns' exasperation.

The Universal Champion shoved Jimmy Uso, who returned the favor with a superkick in one of the most shocking moments of the night. This allowed Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to capitalize and retain the titles.

