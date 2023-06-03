Jimmy Uso gets betrayed by fellow-Bloodline member and is now kicked out of the faction 

The fate of Jimmy Uso was always in question after the events of Night of Champions 2023, when he superkicked Roman Reigns to the face. He cost Roman and Solo Sikoa a chance to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

It all began when Triple H introduced Roman Reigns and the new design for the Universal Championship. It didn't take too long for The Usos to make their presence known - despite the fact that Adam Pearce guaranteed Paul Heyman that they wouldn't be allowed in the building.

After what turned into a rather dramatic segment, Jimmy Uso was ready to make amends with Roman Reigns. He wanted to start The Bloodline again as a fully unified front - perhaps more as equals than with one Tribal Chief at the head of the table.

At first, even Solo Sikoa chose The Usos, telling Roman Reigns that he acknowledges him, but those are still his brothers. After Reigns embraced Jimmy Uso, he told him that he couldn't let bygones be bygones, and Sikoa wound up betraying his own brother when he hit him with the Samoan Spike.

It adds another big twist to the storyline that has had many moments that have left fans with an emotional high. When he was leaving, Roman Reigns was asked about the fate of Jey Uso.

He simply replied that Jey Uso will do what he always does - fall in line.

Will Reigns find a way to make him do it now that Jimmy has been booted from The Bloodline?

