"All I see are copies" – Jade Cargill sends a bold message following her second WWE appearance

Jade Cargill made her second WWE appearance on this week's episode of NXT, and was greeted by Shawn Michaels.

The former AEW star, who made the jump to WWE, recently made her debut at the Fastlane Premium Live Event. She was involved in a backstage interaction with Triple H.

Taking to Instagram, Cargill sent a bold message and also shared a new set of photos of herself.

"Dripping melanin and honey. All I see are copies," wrote Cargill.

Cargill made her professional wrestling debut with AEW. She was a part of the company for several years and was undefeated as the TBS Champion for 508 days. Back in May, the 31-year-old dropped the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Triple H on Jade Cargill's debut

Following Jade Cargill's appearance at Fastlane, she was praised by Triple H. The Game stated that the former AEW star would make her debut when she was ready.

Speaking at the Fastlane post-show press conference, Triple H claimed that he wasn't sure when Cargill would make her in-ring debut for WWE but the 31-year-old seems to be in high demand. He said:

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that [Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her and I think that is going to create some incredible programming but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge."

It now remains to be seen which WWE brand Cargill will join.

