"All I wanted to do was kick him in the face and ruin it" - Cody Rhodes jokingly vows revenge on current WWE champion

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently revealed a hilarious incident with a current champion as he vowed to take revenge on him in the foreseeable future.

R-Truth also 'finished his story' at The Grandest Stage of Them All when he captured the RAW Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day. However, Cody hasn't been Truth's biggest fan since leaving the promotion the first time.

Speaking on Rosenberg Wrestling, Cody Rhodes revealed how his previous character, Stardust, lost multiple matches to Truth, and The American Nightmare jokingly vowed revenge on the star before the end of his run.

"I might dislike R-Truth more than anybody in this business.... He's an unbelievably great human, a great father, and all those things.... Just know that 42 different occasions, I was looking up at the lights why R-Truth was dancing around and celebrating," Cody said. [From 47:42 to 48:15]

The American Nightmare jokingly revealed he wanted to ruin Truth's moment at Royal Rumble 2024. However, he did end up praising the star and his work in the promotion.

"Where he comes out to the Royal Rumble, the place was really digging me and I thought that was amazing.... Here he comes, he's making John Cena's comeback. You can see me in the corner, and all I wanted to do was kick him in the face and ruin it. But, I couldn't because, again, hey, if I'm their guy, I want to be their guy. It looks like they like R-Truth too. We talk about that often, he knows he's on borrowed time. I love it right now cause he's the dang best thing. My gosh, whenever you count that man out, he shows back up and does something amazing, but I look forward to it," said Rhodes. [From 48:50 to 49:48]

Cody Rhodes is headed to WWE Backlash 2024 for his first title defense

Cody Rhodes conquered the biggest challenge of his career when he won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns during the two-night event in Philadelphia.

New stories and rivalries are in store for Rhodes as the face of WWE and the blue brand's champion. Last month, AJ Styles earned a shot against the champion after defeating LA Knight on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Phenomenal One is set to go one-on-one against The American Nightmare for the first time with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line at WWE Backlash France this weekend.

