"All man now" - Rhea Ripley sends a message to WWE Superstar 

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a message to fellow WWE Superstar and her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

Prior to aligning himself with The Judgment Day, Dominik teamed up with his father Rey Mysterio. The duo are former SmackDown Tag Team Champions and have also feuded with the heel faction.

Taking to Twitter, WWE posted a video of Ripley attacking Dominik during a match. In reaction to this, The Eradicator claimed that "Dirty Dom" is all grown up and has become a man.

"That’s coz Dirty Dom is all man now" wrote Ripley

Check out Ripley's tweet:

After months of blindside attacks courtesy of Ripley, Dominik eventually turned heel at the Clash at the Castle premium live event. He attacked Edge and Rey Mysterio following their tag team match against The Judgment Day at the UK show.

Mysterio has been a crucial part of the faction and is regarded as one of the best heels in all of professional wrestling, courtesy of his work with The Judgment Day.

Vince Russo explained why WWE shouldn't let Rhea Ripley lose to Iyo Sky

Iyo Sky is the current Women's Money in the Bank briefcase holder. She won the contract at the recently concluded premium live event.

According to Vince Russo, WWE shouldn't let Sky beat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship by cashing in on her.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Russo explained that The Eradicator would be 'killed' if they have her lose to the Japanese superstar. Russo said:

"If she beats Rhea Ripley, we kill Rhea Ripley, and Rhea Ripley is far more valuable to the WWE than IYO SKY. I mean, there is no question about that. They could have years and years of booking Rhea Ripley."

The Stamford-based promotion has already teased the possibility of Sky cashing in on Ripley. The two women recently crossed paths during a backstage segment on Monday Night RAW.

At the moment, though, reports suggest that The Eradicator will face Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam.

Are you a fan of Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes