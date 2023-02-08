"All that was very very real" - WWE veteran predicts shocking result for Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the interaction between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on RAW that kickstarted the former's feud with Roman Reigns. He also predicted who would win the WrestleMania 39 main event between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare.

Rhodes was involved in a war of words with Reigns' Wise Man on the latest episode of RAW. The interaction took a personal turn after Heyman told Rhodes that Roman Reigns was the son Dusty always wanted. The American Nightmare ended the segment by stating that the feud is now personal.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he could see Cody Rhodes going over at WrestleMania after the promo battle.

"I like this story, I like all that. All that [Heyman-Rhodes segment] was very very real. Then Heyman started getting into heel and Cody's facials were great. Bro, his top lip was almost quivering. Now there are a couple of very telling things here which I did not like. Bro, if Heyman is saying to Cody Rhodes that your father told me that Roman Reigns is the son he always wanted, 100% Cody Rhodes is going over at WrestleMania." [1:00:56 - 1:01:37]

Vince Russo says Cody Rhodes' words on WWE RAW hampered the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

While Cody Rhodes may have his complete focus on Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief is also embroiled in a feud with Sami Zayn. The duo will face off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Vince Russo added that Rhodes' words about seeing Reigns at WrestleMania gave away the result of the upcoming Sami Zayn-Reigns match, as everyone knows the latter will come out on top.

"Bro, but here's the part that I was like...really? So we get into 'Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted,' and then Cody says, 'You just made it personal.' We've gone right over Sami Zayn. Like, seriously bro, what is the point? Why would you do that? When Cody Rhodes said, 'You just made it personal, I'll see you at WrestleMania,' we went right over a story that they've been building up for long." [1:01:41- 1:02:21]

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. https://t.co/fbDfzA3nJE

WWE has been building up The Bloodline storyline with Sami Zayn for over nine months. Many fans feel that the storyline deserves to end at WrestleMania with a match between Zayn and Reigns. However, with the recent developments in mind, it seems unlikely that it will happen.

Who do you think will win between Rhodes and Reigns at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes