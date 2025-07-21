"All of us realize that at some point a journey comes to an end" - Adam Pearce sends a message with a huge twist before WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has just sent an unexpected message before the show. There is a huge twist, and it has left some fans upset.Pearce posted a video on X before this week's RAW, captioning it, &quot;I'll have more to say after I'm able to process what happened. Thank you.&quot;This naturally worried fans, and the video itself didn't do much to dispel any worries either. He said that he wanted to address the situation before it became public and that at some point, every journey ends.&quot;Happy Sunday everybody. Not exactly sure how to start this. Got some unfortunate news this morning... on a Sunday. But I am grateful that I have been afforded the opportunity to release this information before it is dissemminated publicly. All of us realize that at some point, our journey comes to an end and I guess the bottom line is....&quot;The audio then fades off with Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up starting to play. The insane twist continues, as Pearce still talks, but nothing he says is audible to fans.Adam Pearce also has his settings enabled in such a way that no one but those he mentions can reply to the post on X, meaning that one can't see someone else dispelling anyone's worries by letting them know what's said in the video.Adam Pearce is replacing Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDownAdam Pearce is also the one replacing Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown at this point. The SmackDown General Manager is potentially on vacation, having spoken about it before, and Pearce was called in to fill in for him last week.Aldis had filled in briefly as the RAW General Manager earlier when Pearce was out of action due to some sort of emergency, but the RAW General Manager is now back and very active once again.