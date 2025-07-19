Nick Aldis replaced on WWE SmackDown and reason why

Nick Aldis has been replaced on WWE SmackDown. The General Manager was nowhere to be seen on the show this week.In what seems to be Adam Pearce returning a favor to Nick Aldis, the star has been replaced by the RAW General Manager. Aldis filled in for Pearce for multiple weeks last month, and now, it seems that Pearce has stepped up.It has not been stated how long this exchange will be taking place, with Aldis potentially gone for a long time while he takes some time off. He had commented on taking a vacation when commenting on his wife's picture last week.Adam Pearce announced that he was replacing Aldis, telling Cathy Kelley when the interviewer asked him the question. This was Kelley's first night back in WWE after some time, with her missing quite a few shows recently as well.He had his work cut out for him tonight already, with an accident to start off the night. He was also involved as Jacob Fatu had to be taken into custody by police as a person of interest. The situation with law enforcement officials continued as the show went on, with Fatu being returned by the police after footage was found that cleared him. Instead, Solo Sikoa was then arrested and taken into custody, making for quite the twist during SmackDown.It remains to be seen when Nick Aldis returns to WWE SmackDown and how long his vacation lasts.