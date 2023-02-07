"All respect to The Rock, the options we have on the roster are better due to the stories" - Former champion discusses WWE Wrestlemania 39 path

WWE is in the midst of one of its biggest stories in history, with the culmination happening very soon.

While speaking to Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail, 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes spoke about the ongoing storyline between Sami Zayn and the Bloodline and how the story can be told, even without The Rock being involved.

"With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs, The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening. One story about finishing something that started in 1978 - seven years before I was even born - and another story of really the tragedy of being welcomed into the Bloodline and then what you saw unfolds. I think with the amount of time between now and WrestleMania, it's important I keep my eyes squarely fixed on WrestleMania, squarely wrestling for the WWE Undisputed Championship and as you hinted that may not be against Roman Reigns."

Rhodes further spoke about how his rivalry with Roman Reigns is something simpler than family: fighting for a championship.

"Now I don't know if anyone can beat Roman Reigns, I truly don't, but for me, it's about picking up the chip. I love the melodrama, I love the heaviness in these stories that develop in our industry, but I am very simply a man who's looking for a belt. I'm looking for a championship title belt, the most important one in our world the biggest in all - not just in the WWE bubble but in all the bubbles - and be the first to say as a Rhodes I did it. And it wasn't Dusty Rhodes and it wasn't Dustin Rhodes - it was Cody Rhodes."

Cody Rhodes returned from a pectoral injury that he suffered while training for his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins in June 2022. The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble match and is the number one contender for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Who will Cody Rhodes be facing for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship?

The story of the championship belts for a while has been with Roman Reigns as the Head of the Table for The Bloodline. He has been the WWE Champion since the champion vs. champion title match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 but has held onto the Universal Championship since Payback 2020.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures "This Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens-Bloodline-Sami Zayn storyline is probably the best television we’ve done in a decade. And it’s Emmy-worthy in many ways”.



- Michael Cole "This Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens-Bloodline-Sami Zayn storyline is probably the best television we’ve done in a decade. And it’s Emmy-worthy in many ways”. - Michael Cole https://t.co/5eXyhET7oK

However, Sami Zayn (once a member of The Bloodline) has turned on Reigns and will be facing off against him at Elimination Chamber 2023, which will take place in his home country of Canada. People have been clamoring for Zayn to win the match, so it will definitely be another interesting story of who walks into WrestleMania Hollywood to face Cody Rhodes.

Do you agree with Cody Rhodes saying they don't need The Rock to tell the story? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes