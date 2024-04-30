"All tied" - WWE Hall of Famer says The Bloodline is up there with D-Generation X and nWo

WWE and other top wrestling companies have had several factions that have significantly influenced their businesses. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle feels The Bloodline was on the same level as D-Generation X and nWo in terms of the impact created.

The Bloodline was formed years ago when Roman Reigns turned heel and joined forces with Paul Heyman, and the faction has become one of the Stamford-based promotions's best long-term stories.

The Bloodline facilitated Roman Reigns' iconic run as Undisputed Champion and created several top names. It continues to do so without The Tribal Chief's presence, following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the legend stated that while Rhodes was still on the path to greatness and not there yet, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline should already be considered all-time greats.

Kurt Angle claimed that The Bloodline was tied with nWo and D-Generation X as the most prominent stables in wrestling history.

"Eventually, you know, Cody Rhodes could be up there with the all-time greats. Roman Reigns is already [there]. The Bloodline, I would have to say this might be second to D-Generation X or nWo maybe, but The Bloodline is right up there with them.... It's all right there, all tied! They have really done an amazing job.... This faction is incredible, man. I wish Team Angle would have lasted that long [laughs]," stated Angle. [From 35:40 onwards]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

A new era of The Bloodline is upon us after WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns losing his most prized possession to Cody Rhodes has kicked off a series of events that could change The Bloodline forever.

Reigns has not shown up on WWE television since his WrestleMania XL loss, and Solo Sikoa, who previously rarely spoke much, has seemingly taken control of the company's most powerful faction.

The debut of Tama Tonga has added a new dimension to The Bloodline as fans speculate on who the real leader is amidst Solo Sikoa calling the shots.

Roman Reigns meanwhile withdrew his name from the WWE Draft 2024, and no one knows when he will return. In the meantime, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and new possible recruits of the faction will continue fascinating the audience with one of the densest stories ever told in WWE.

