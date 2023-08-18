'All Time Classic' - Fans feel one Brock Lesnar match stands out from all the others

Brock Lesnar is one of the most decorated combat athletes of all time. He is truly one of a kind. A man of his size and strength possessing such athleticism makes him stand out head and shoulders above the rest.

During his time in WWE, Lesnar has delivered some of the most brutal matches in the company's history. Some of his best matches have been against Undertaker, John Cena, Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Daniel Bryan.

One such match was 'The Beast' vs. 'The Best' between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk in a No Disqualification Match at SummerSlam 2013. When Lesnar faces a much smaller opponent, it often comes with some degree of disbelief. However, Punk made the dynamic work.

With excellent story-telling involving Paul Heyman to some epic false finishes, this was probably one of Lesnar's best performances during his second run in WWE.

And on the occasion of 10 years to this match, a Twitter user has shared the highlights of this epic encounter.

Brock Lesnar defeated 'The Best in the World' after delivering an F5 on the steel chair.

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin talks about meeting Brock Lesnar for the first time

Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar were part of the famous 2002 class of OVW. Before that, the duo were college roommates.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Benjamin was asked about his first meeting with Lesnar. He said he first saw Lesnar at a college tournament which the latter won. He recalled how dominant he was even at such a young age.

“Yes, I do [remember] actually. Because we were at a wrestling tournament in I want to say it was Fargo at you know, their university and Brock was still in junior college. He won the tournament because I lost a match and we would have wrestled, but he won the tournament. And he was a junior college kid and I just remember everyone who saw him was like you see that?" said Benjamin.

He also said that he had never seen a scrawny version of Lesnar.

"There’s never been a scrawny version of Brock that I saw. From the time we saw him he was rocking it, our coach was salivating to the point where after just because he was in junior college they started they immediately started recruiting him.” [ PROWRESTLING.NET ]

The Beast is currently out of action after he suffered an injury during the match with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

What is your favorite Brock Lesnar match? Let us know in the comments.