Randy Orton vs. Edge: All-time statistics

Rumors are currently circulating about WWE's plans to have Randy Orton eventually break "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair and John Cena's 16-time world championship record.

That conclusion seems inevitable, but the word of Randy Orton versus Edge at WrestleMania 37 is also something rumbling around the wrestling community.

Matches between Randy Orton and Edge have created some interesting statistics, if you go to cagematch.net and look up the history. Check out these interesting statistics from matches between the two Superstars.

Randy Orton's statistics vs. Edge

Randy Orton and Edge have squared off 27 times throughout their careers. Orton has won 19 out of the 27 matches, which leaves him 19-6-1 against Edge. Out of those 19 wins, Orton has defended and retained the Intercontinental Championship 11 times.

Out of all Orton's victories against Edge, he has just one win via disqualification from June 7th, 2010, in an "Edge's arm behind his back" match on WWE RAW.

Orton holds three out of 27 victories earned via Street Fight matches. The Street Fights all took place at RAW house shows.

Lastly, Orton holds only one pay-per-view victory over Edge. That PPV is Backlash 2020. It should be noted that Orton and Edge do also have a double count-out against each other.

Edge's statistics vs. Randy Orton

Unfortunately for Edge, he's on the losing side of this feud based on statistics. Currently, Edge is 6-19-1 against Randy Orton. The numbers are lopsided, but Edge has some interesting statistics as well.

Out of the 27 matches, Edge's first victory over Orton came two months into their feud over the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Vengeance 2004. This would be the only championship exchanged between the two men.

While Edge was the Intercontinental Champion, he achieved three title defenses against Orton.

Edge has also gained one of his six wins against Orton via the Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. Out of the 27 matches, Edge has a 2-1 record versus Orton at pay-per-views.

If Orton versus Edge happens at WrestleMania 37, it is safe to say that Edge is the underdog. In their last match, Edge tore his tricep at Backlash 2020 and has since been on the shelf rehabbing his injury.