"All for you" - Becky Lynch breaks character to send out heartwarming message, former WWE Superstar responds 

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently shared a heartwarming message to clarify that everything she does is for her daughter Roux.

The former Women's Champion uploaded a photo of herself and her daughter, who is just a few months away from her second birthday, with the caption:

"All for you kid."

Of course, Roux is also the daughter of fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and has now become accustomed to life on the road.

Lynch will have the chance to qualify for Money in the Bank this coming week on RAW when she battles Asuka. However, she took the opportunity to remind the WWE Universe of who she's continuously fighting for.

Big Time Becks has already pushed the fact that she could be the next Miss Money in the Bank, which is something that she has never been able to accomplish in WWE.

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis responded to Becky Lynch's update

Maria Kanellis was released from WWE back in 2020 and currently has two children of her own with fellow star Mike Bennett. Kanellis and Lynch have remained friends following her stint in the company since the former recently responded to the image to note that Roux is getting bigger.

Maria wasn't the only person to respond to the update, as several fans noted that Lynch appeared to be traveling with producer Shane Helms. He also updated an image of himself in the exact location.

Fellow WWE Superstar Ricochet has also updated several images from the same place, so it appears that there are currently several stars on tour in The Black Hills of South Dakota.

Some fans have even gone as far as zooming in on Becky Lynch's sunglasses to point out that it's Seth Rollins who is taking the photo of his wife and daughter.

