"ALL YOURS" - Rhea Ripley replies to male WWE Superstar calling her "his" in a loving tweet

Rhea Ripley has been a constant force on WWE TV over the last several months. Her pairing with Dominik Mysterio has been the subject of interest for several fans. Now, they have shared a couple of loving tweets with one another.

Ever since Dominik joined Judgment Day, Ripley has come to the fore more and more. Since WrestleMania, she has even become the SmackDown Women's Champion. Her win at the Royal Rumble and the subsequent triumph over Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows has solidified her as a top star.

In reply to a fan, Dominik said Rhea Ripley was his "Mami."

"That’s MY mami 🤍⚖️"

Ripley was quite pleased with the tweet, as she would then say that she was indeed all his.

"All YOURS 🔥⚖️"

This is not the first time the two have been public with their affection for one another on Twitter, with fans seeing the two heels getting close as an on-screen couple.

Rhea Ripley shared how her equation clicked with Dominik Mysterio

In an interview with Michael Fairman, Ripley spoke about her pairing with Dominik. She said that she had never thought it would end up working, and they had not really talked before they were paired, but it completely clicked.

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it," she said.

Thankfully, fans have found their pairing to be one of the hottest angles on current WWE TV, and as a result, it has taken off.

