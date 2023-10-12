"Almost a real-life 'dead man walking,'" "It's life" - The Undertaker breaks fans' hearts with reality check of WWE NXT appearance

WWE fans were left heartbroken on Twitter when they saw The Undertaker not being able to walk properly during the latest episode of NXT.

On the latest edition of the developmental brand, John Cena and Paul Heyman were present ringside for the match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. The 25-year-old tried to hit the former NXT Champion with the steel steps during the bout, but The Cenation Leader stopped him.

Following this, Solo Sikoa came out to attack the 16-time World Champion, and they started brawling while heading backstage. Hayes took the opportunity and won the match. However, Bron Breakker started assaulting his opponent after the bout. The WWE Universe was then treated with the return of The Undertaker, who came at the aid of Carmelo.

A fan recently took to Twitter to post a snippet from The Deadman's entrance and noticed that the legend was not able to walk properly.

"Undertaker moving like that made me a little sad ngl," the fan tweeted.

Many fans started commenting on the post as soon as they noticed it. Almost all of them were sad to witness their childhood hero like that but also believed that it was fine for a 58-year-old man to walk like that after giving so many years to the wrestling business.

The Undertaker was not the only superstar who made an unannounced appearance on WWE NXT

This week's WWE NXT kicked off with Cody Rhodes' major announcements. One of which was that Shawn Michaels made him the special guest General Manager for the night.

While The American Nightmare, John Cena, Paul Heyman, and Asuka were advertised for the show, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Shotzi, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight made an appearance unannounced, just like The Undertaker.

Rhodes even took advantage of his role and made Knight the special guest referee for a match between Dirty Dom and Ilja Dragunov with the NXT Championship on the line.

Fans are loving all of the main roster stars appearing on NXT. Let's see what WWE has up their sleeves for future shows.

