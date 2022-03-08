Alpha Academy lose the RAW Tag Team titles as major break-up storyline gets canceled

RAW this week opened with an epic triple threat tag team title match between The Alpha Academy, RK-Bro, and Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. It lasted for close to half an hour as all three teams attempted to secure the titles and their spot at WrestleMania 38. The great match ended with a huge title change.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens' storyline has been a little aimless, with no clear objective. Winning the RAW Tag Team Championship would have been their guaranteed ticket to WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately for The Alpha Academy, they couldn't secure their spot at the grandest stage of them all either.

Instead, it was the most popular tag team in WWE RK-Bro who would go on to regain the RAW Tag Team Championship after Riddle pinned Chad Gable. It was an incredible sequence that saw Gable receive a splash, a stunner, and then a stomp. While Rollins was in the perfect position to get the pin and win, Riddle emerged at the right time to throw him out and steal it.

Randy Orton provided a big assist as he held Kevin Owens' legs to prevent him from interrupting the pinfall. Rollins and Owens were both distraught backstage after losing the titles.

This also marks the end of Alpha Academy's championship reign as they come succumbed to defeat. It remains to be seen when they get a rematch for the championship.

Randy Orton's speech after beating The Alpha Academy

WWE @WWE



making us all emotional right now on "I've been doing this more than 20 years now and I have never had this much fun as I'm having right now in this ring with my partner @SuperKingofBros . I mean that from the bottom of my heart. This man is my FRIEND." @RandyOrton making us all emotional right now on #WWERaw "I've been doing this more than 20 years now and I have never had this much fun as I'm having right now in this ring with my partner @SuperKingofBros. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. This man is my FRIEND."@RandyOrton making us all emotional right now on #WWERaw. https://t.co/EICZVz8Kcj

After the match, RK-Bro was interviewed as they were elated about securing their ticket to WrestleMania. Randy Orton, in particular, was happier than ever and said that he was going to use the "F" word on TV - something he has never done before.

Thankfully, that word was "friend," which is what he used to describe his relationship with Riddle and their near-year-long partnership together. From the look of things, that RK-Bro will continue for longer, and that they won't break up ahead of WrestleMania 38.

It's a welcome change as WWE's unfamiliar tag teams usually fizzle out by WrestleMania or break up to start a feud. Orton has been vocal about how much he loves his current run, and one can only imagine that he is delighted to be able to continue with Riddle on RAW.

What's next for The Alpha Academy and Seth-KO? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha