Alpha Academy member breaks character to praise current WWE champion

The Alpha Academy has become one of the major attractions of WWE RAW. The trio is seen together trying to break into the championship picture. Maxxine Dupri now broke character to praise Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green.

The Alpha Academy started with Otis and Chad Gable, who teamed up to capture the Tag Team Titles. The duo did so when they beat RK-Bro to become the RAW Tag Team Champions. They lost the titles after 55 days to RK-Bro, ending their only championship reign in WWE.

A few months ago, Gable and Otis added Maxxine Dupri to their group. After weeks of training, Dupri debuted in a six-person tag team match when Alpha Academy took on The Viking Raiders. Since then, Dupri has become a constant with the team.

Recently, Chelsea Green posted a photo showing off her Women's Tag Team Championships. Maxxine Dupri, who is currently a babyface, broke character to praise Green's photos with the belts.

"These pics 😍," wrote Dupri.

Check out Chelsea Green's post below:

Will Alpha Academy's Chad Gable dethrone Gunther?

Chad Gable has tried to beat Gunther and win the Intercontinental Championship on two occasions. He defeated The Ring General in their first match but didn't capture the Intercontinental Championship, as he won the match via disqualification.

In their second match, Chad Gable came close to beating Gunther clean, but the champion dug deep and pinned Gable after a hard-fought battle. Now, the Imperium leader has become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE, and according to reports by Dave Meltzer, the plan is to have Gable beat him in a rematch at Fastlane.

''Probably the Gunther vs. Chad Gable IC Title rematch ends up here, and with Gunther having set a record and Gable pretty much promising his daughter, this would be the time for the feel-good title change,'' speculated Meltzer.

