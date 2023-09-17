37-year-old superstar could be the one to dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion - Reports

Gunther recently broke a 35-year-old record to surpass The Honky Tonk man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He defeated Chad Gable in a grueling battle on RAW a few weeks back to retain the gold. However, the former Olympian might not be done with The Ring General just yet.

Despite holding the IC Championship for over a year and giving the fans several memorable matches, the Imperium leader has not had many good feuds during his reign. However, his ongoing rivalry with Chad Gable has piqued viewers' interest as it is a classic David vs. Goliath story.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the Austrian star and Chad Gable could be set to have another match at the upcoming Fastlane event. Not just that, the idea is that with The Ring General beating the record, having him lose to the 37-year-old would be the ultimate feel-good story.

''Probably the Gunther vs. Chad Gable IC Title rematch ends up here, and with Gunther having set a record and Gable pretty much promising his daughter, this would be the time for the feel-good title change,'' speculated Meltzer.

Gunther's heartless comment about Chad Gable's daughter crying

During the September 4, 2023, episode of RAW, the Intercontinental Champion successfully defended his title against Gable in the main event.

As soon as the match concluded, WWE cameras captured the emotional moment when Gable's daughter started crying in reaction to the star's loss. Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta asked the IC Champion about the incident, and he replied:

"I felt great. I won, right? So, I'm good. I enjoy a little bit of a heartbreak at the end. I was happy to see that."

Last week on RAW, Gable promised to take the IC Championship away from The Ring General and make his daughter smile. While it has not been made official, a match between the two at Fastlane could steal the show.

