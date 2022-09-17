"It's going to be pure carnage" - Alpha Academy warns WWE Superstar after attack on SmackDown

Former RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy's Otis and Chad Gable have issued a warning to Braun Strowman after getting the better of him on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

During the latest episode of the blue brand, Maximum Male Models showed off their back-to-school collection tonight but were rudely interrupted by The Monster Among Men. Strowman leveled Mansoor and Mace with a massive shoulder tackle before beating them down. Alpha Academy then came out to the ring attacking Strowman, as Otis connected with a massive power slam.

After SmackDown, Alpha Academy was interviewed for a WWE Digital Exclusive, and they delivered a warning to Braun Strowman. Gable boasted about getting revenge on the former Universal Champion.

"The only reason we don't these past couple of weeks is because he [Braun Strowman] jumped us from behind, unprovoked. You think he's going to get away with that? It took me one week, it took Master Gable one week to formulate a plan to get the best of that fool and it worked. You saw how it ended with Braun laying on the mat courtesy of my number one guy [Otis]," Gable said. [00:23 - 00:43]

Otis stated that the next time he comes face-to-face in the ring with Strowman, it will be pure carnage.

"Braun, have you ever been in the ring with someone like me? No you haven't. Next time we meet in the ring, me and you big daddy, it's going to be pure carnage," Otis added. [01:09 - 01:20]

Braun Strowman comments on his release from WWE in 2021

The Monster Among Men was surprisingly released by the company last year.

The 39-year-old recently joined Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast and revealed that it was disheartening to be released after stepping up for the company during the pandemic. He compared himself to a stray dog being kicked off.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Braun Strowman was emotional after his WWE return Braun Strowman was emotional after his WWE return https://t.co/IEXYsMGyuL

Braun Strowman has made an impact since returning to the company on the September 5 episode of RAW. A feud seems to be brewing between him and The Alpha Academy. It remains to be seen how Otis and Gable will fare against The Monster Among Men in the coming weeks.

