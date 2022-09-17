"I was just a stray dog"- Braun Strowman comments on his release from WWE in 2021

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman opened up about his release from the company in 2021.

The Monster Among Men was shockingly released from his WWE contract in June last year due to 'Budget Cuts.' Braun competed for an independent wrestling promotion, Control Your Narrative, during his time away from the company, a promotion he also helped in establishing. However, he returned to the Stamford-based promotion on RAW last week.

Speaking on the latest edition of the After the Bell podcast, Braun Strowman stated that he carried the company during the pandemic era when other top stars took time off.

"It was a really hard pill to swallow, probably one of the biggest pills I've ever had to swallow in my life. It was disheartening, to say the least. Stepping up through at the beginning of the pandemic when other people couldn't come to work and people didn't come to work. Strapping this company on my back and going out there week in and week out, doing everything in my power to get a quality product out so I can take the fans' and the people around the world's minds off the crazy stuff that was going on. We were the only people in the world that were giving people the opportunity to escape reality by sitting down."

The former Universal Champion added that he was disheartened by how things ended for him:

"But then coming to how business ended and things like that. Like I said, it's business, I have no hard feelings, business is always business. But knowing that, I kind of stepped up and did that and then had the feeling of, well, I was just a stray dog, and all of a sudden I was just kicked off the porch. It was a little hard pill to swallow." [21:43 - 22:54]

Braun Strowman was emotional upon his WWE return

Braun Strowman made his return to WWE programming on the September 6 edition of Monday Night RAW. The former Wyatt Family member wrecked havoc on the company's tag team division, taking out top stars upon his return.

Braun opened up about his return on the same podcast, stating that it was hard for him to control his emotions while walking down the ramp.

While Braun Strowman has been present on both RAW and SmackDown since his return, he is yet to feature in a competitive match. The Monster Among has so far just attacked random wrestlers on both shows and will be hoping to cement his status at the top of the WWE food chain with a match.

