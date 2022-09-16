"I cried" - Braun Strowman opens up about emotional return to WWE

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has commented on his recent return to the company.

The Monster Among Men made his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion on RAW two weeks back after being shockingly released last year. Strowman has taken the WWE roster by storm since returning and made his presence felt on both RAW and SmackDown.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Braun Strowman revealed that he was very emotional on the night of his return and had to control his reaction.

"Honestly, as much as I don't want to admit it because I'm supposed to be this big giant tough monster, I had to swallow back the emotions. I heard that roar, I heard the place come unglued. I'm home [after] a year and a half, watching my friends go out and entertain, we came back from the pandemic and being able to be in front of the WWE Universe and I wasn't able to be a part of that."

The former Universal Champion added that he was overwhelmed with the response and cried after returning backstage.

"The pop, that's we all work for and that's what everybody does this for. There's no feeling that can mimic that energy, that excitement when you walk out and the entire building loses its mind. You can see in my entrance that when I am walking out, it was everything I could do to keep that emotion inside of me. I cried when I came back. Once I got away from everybody, I finally was able to absorb it and let it in because I love this. I missed it. I'm home," said Braun Strowman. [17:50 - 18:58]

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Braun Strowman's WWE return

Braun Strowman laid waste to multiple tag teams as he announced his comeback to the big stage.

However, Vince Russo did not like how WWE booked the above-mentioned segment. Here's what he had to say on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws:

"It was terrible, absolutely terrible. Listen, I put some of the onus on Braun because if I'm Braun and I've been away... I am going to question, before I agree to do anything, 'what are the plans for bringing me back? Lay it out to me.' Many, many, many talents asked me that throughout my career when they were out and they were hurt. I would lay it out to them, we would talk about it. This was horrible. Not weird, not peculiar, absolutely horrible," said Russo.

Braun Strowman flourished as a monster heel character during his last WWE run, and it seems like Triple H does not want to alter his previous character. Fans will have to wait and when he will enter his next significant feud.

