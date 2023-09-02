The former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight recently shared that he almost called it quits on professional wrestling. The WWE Superstar is getting a massive push after his match against the late Bray Wyatt at this year's Royal Rumble.

Knight had to go through many difficulties and failures to keep his wrestling dream alive and pave the road to success he is on today. Before signing to the Stamford-based promotion, the 40-year-old star was with IMPACT Wrestling and NWA, where he thought of almost quitting wrestling.

During his appearance on the Interstate 70 Sports Media, the SmackDown star was asked if he ever thought of hanging his wrestling boots. LA Knight summarized his professional wrestling struggles at 38, especially during the pandemic.

The 40-year-old shared that when the pandemic took over the entire world, it affected him due to lack of work, which made him think of retiring from professional wrestling before he re-signed with WWE.

"So you know, when I'm 38 and the pandemic's happening, and I'm thinking, 'Alright, it's over. Now, I gotta figure out what's the next step? What's the next thing that I do?' Because, at this point, the world is falling apart. They're not gonna bring me in, especially with my age here. [From 05:42 to 06:14]

LA Knight believes winning a championship is necessary for him in the WWE

During the same interview, the 40-year-old disclosed that winning championships in World Wrestling Entertainment is a must for him to achieve his goals.

Before WWE, The Megastar had held an IMPACT World Championship, NWA World Tag Team titles, and FSW Heavyweight title. However, in the Stamford-based promotion, he has only held the Million Dollar Championship on the NXT brand.

LA Knight addressed the necessity of winning a title on World Wrestling Entertainment's main roster.

"It's necessary for me. People might have different philosophies of whether it's necessary for you to be popular. No, maybe it's not necessary to be popular but for me, to be where I want to be and do what I want to do, I think it's very necessary because you can't be in those conversations as far as who's the best now or maybe even possibly all time unless you've held those titles," he said.

Tonight at the Payback Premium Live Event, The Megastar will collide against The Miz following a full-cooked rivalry. It will be exciting for fans to see Knight put The A-Lister down to move ahead and set eyes on a title.

