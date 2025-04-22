Alternate WWE plan for John Cena to counter The Rock's absence explained by wrestling expert (Exclusive)

John Cena did exactly what he promised at WrestleMania 41, though many viewers weren't thrilled by the main event. Vince Russo has now revealed what WWE should have actually done.

Ad

The final match on the 'Mania card saw John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes to win his 17th world championship. The finish happened after Travis Scott's controversial interference, and several fans were confused about The Rock's no-show at the event.

While speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that if WWE always knew Rock wasn't going to be around, the company could have delayed John Cena's turn until WrestleMania.

Russo noted that WWE should have leaned in towards Cena continuing as a babyface after Elimination Chamber, with the Franchise Player building his match-up by referencing Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair with utmost respect.

Ad

Trending

Cena could have misled Cody even more until their match, during which he could have delivered one of the most shocking turns ever.

The former WWE writer explained:

"Take Rock out of the equation, Cena wins that Elimination Chamber, and he talks about what a great match they're going to have and the tradition of Dusty and Ric, and we're going to bring the house down. And then he turns heel in the match. Why did you need it? It's one thing if you're going to do that, and Rock's going to be involved, that's one thing. If Rock is not going to be involved, why would you do that when you could have done it this way and it would have been better?" [1:05:36 - 1:06:12]

Ad

Ad

Additionally, Vince Russo said John Cena and Cody Rhodes should have even teamed up on the road to WrestleMania, with WWE dropping hints of a turn during the match and adding to the anticipation towards the main event of WrestleMania.

Vince added:

"And then you could, during that run, you could have even tagged them and had people thinking, 'Cena is going to turn on him,' and he doesn't, but now in your mind, WrestleMania, he is going to turn. Oh my god, that would have been so much fun." [1:07:32 - 1:08:00]

Ad

The Rock not being at WrestleMania might have hurt the narrative, but as Vince Russo pointed out, WWE seemingly had some great creative options that could have elevated the top story involving John Cena and Cody Rhodes without the Final Boss.

Please credit Legion of RAW and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lennard Surrao A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.



He has written nearly 6000 articles, including news, features, and listicles that have amassed over 170 million views. You can find more of his work in the following id:



https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/lennard-surrao Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.