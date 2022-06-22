Alundra Blayze confirms former star refused to win WWE Women’s Championship from her out of fear

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze has confirmed that she offered to lose the Women's Title to Luna Vachon during their match in Canada. However, the latter refused to do so.

Although the wrestling community is familiar with Alundra Blayze, also known as Madusa, Luna Vachon is somewhat underrated. During her 22-year-long career, the latter wrestled under the banners of ECW, WWE (then WWF), WCW, and more.

In a recent tweet, Alundra Blayze confirmed a speculation surrounding her and the late star. The Hall of Famer claimed that she had planned to lose her women's championship to Luna in the latter's hometown in Canada.

However, Vachon refused to pin her opponent in fear of both of them 'getting in trouble' as WWE reportedly did not want Luna to win. Nonetheless, Blayze's gesture seemingly moved the Canadian.

Check out the tweet below:

Alundra has spoken about the situation in previous years, where she detailed the exchange they had about dropping the title. After retiring in 2007, Vachon passed away in 2010 at the age of 48.

Both superstars were also inducted into the Hall of Fame with Alundra in 2015 while Luna posthumously in 2019.

Alundra Blayze wanted Luna Vanchon to be a champion in WWE

When a fan asked if Vachon was scared of Blayze, the Hall of Famer claimed they were just worried about the situation. The latter even wanted to see Luna as a champion at least once.

"She wasn’t scared of me… She was scared for the situation and she was very thoughtful. She just didn’t want any trouble for anybody… I just wanted her to be champion one time for the WWF," Blayze wrote.

It's unfortunate that despite Vachon's illustrious career, she never carried a top title in WWE. However, it seems like she has earned the respect and admiration of one of the most notable women in history and pro wrestling fans.

