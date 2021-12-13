Alundra Blayze shares her honest thoughts on the current state of women’s wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze believes the women's revolution in professional wrestling has been spectacular, and she discussed how each era has helped it get into its current state.

The former WWE Women's Champion is one of the most revered female superstars in the company's history. She, along with several other trailblazers such as Trish Stratus and Lita, helped inspire many of today's female stars to pursue a career in the industry.

During a recent interaction with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Alundra Blayze spoke about how women's wrestling has evolved over the years. She stated that it's still going to evolve, otherwise the product will suffer.

“I think it’s spectacular," said Alundra. "It circles back to what I was saying, we are where we are at because everybody before that did their job. Every era is an evolution, every era is a revolution, you know? Every era is a learning situation. Either you liked it or you didn’t, it was good or it wasn’t. But it brought us to this point and it’s still going to elevate, and it needs to. It needs to elevate or change or the product is just going to stink.”

Alundra Blayze on the lack of female legends being brought back for runs in pro wrestling

Alundra Blayze and Heidi Lee Morgan made history over two decades ago when they became the first women to compete on WWE RAW. Years later, Blayze returned to the red brand and captured the 24/7 Championship, which she then sold to Ted DiBiase Sr.

Alundra Blayze commented on the lack of female legends being brought back by wrestling companies compared to their male counterparts.

“Here’s my theory on that," said Blayze. "We have men in their 60s out there, signing contracts, still making money, making debuts once every quarter. Why can’t a legend woman? We haven’t changed. “Here’s the criteria, every guy, or man, not every, but men would like to say, ‘women’s wrestling is better, it’s gotten better, they’re getting paid, they’re just as equal now, there’s intergender wrestling,’ No. It’s still not, it still hasn’t changed. You’ve got one or two women making a million dollars and the rest aren’t. When you’ve got hands and hands and handfuls of men making it.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Blayze was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Her last in-ring appearance was at the Evolution pay-per-view in 2018.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das