"Always were in my corner" - Dana Brooke sends emotional message after the passing of UFC veteran Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has reacted to Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson's tragic death at the age of 38.

The Mixed Martial Arts community has been left stunned after the news regarding Johnson first broke out. The UFC veteran reportedly lost his battle with an undisclosed disease.

He was known for his incredible one-punch power. During his time in the UFC, 'Rumble' shared the octagon with top names including Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader and Daniel Cormier, among others.

Taking to Instagram, Dana Brooke also reacted to Johnson's shocking passing. She sent a heartfelt message courtesy of her Instagram story.

"Damn man, the good ones die young! @anthony_rumble - your soul was always pure, your laugh was always contagious... you always were in my corner! I appreciate you!" wrote Brooke.

Johnson's last UFC fight was against Daniel Cormier, whom he unsuccessfully challenged for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in 2017.

Following the loss, he competed just once under Bellator MMA. In 2021, 'Rumble' won against Jose Augusto Azevedo at Bellator 258, knocking him out in the second round of their fight.

Check out a screengrab of Dana Brooke's message to Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson:

Brooke is a former multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Unfortunately, the title was recently retired by the company, as it was dumped by Nikki Cross.

Brooke heavily promoted the championship throughout her various runs with it. It also received mainstream media attention courtesy of her and R-Truth's incredible work over the last few years.

Dana Brooke recently expressed her frustrations in a viral promo

Dana Brooke recently posted a clip of one of her recent promos where she took shots at Seth Rollins, Corey Graves and Kiana James.

Speaking to Shelton Benjamin, the 33-year-old claimed that she was tired of the constant disrespect. Brooke said:

"Speaking of NXT, have you seen what that Kiana James girl has been doing to me for the past few weeks? Well let me tell you something, Shelton. I am sick and tired of people walking all over me, and I am sick and tired of people not putting respect on my name. And Kiana James thinks she has brains? Well who has been here for the past 10 years, putting in work? Me. And for some people I guess that's just not good enough. If it's not Corey Graves, it's Seth 'Freakin' Rollins putting my name on blast, and now Kiana James wants to jump on the 'Dump on Dana parade'? No, I don't think so."

Dana Brooke recently faced Kiana James on WWE Main Event, beating her in a non-title match while she was holding the 24/7 Championship.

