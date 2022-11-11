"Sick and tired of people not putting respect on my name" - Female WWE Superstar puts Seth Rollins and others on notice during a recent promo

Seth Rollins is the current WWE United States Champion and seems to be enjoying his title run on Monday Night RAW.

Despite Rollins coming off some major wins recently, his fellow RAW Superstar Dana Brooke didn't back down from namedropping him in a recent promo.

A few weeks ago on RAW, Seth Rollins took a subtle dig at Brooke while he was on commentary. He claimed that now-former Money in the Bank briefcase holder Austin Theory had a better chance of cashing in his contract on Dana than on him.

During her promo, Brooke also put NXT star Kiana James on notice. She also didn't shy away from namedropping Corey Graves.

"Speaking of NXT, have you seen what that Kiana James girl has been doing to me for the past few weeks? Well let me tell you something, Shelton. I am sick and tired of people walking all over me, and I am sick and tired of people not putting respect on my name. And Kiana James thinks she has brains? Well who has been here for the past 10 years, putting in work? Me. And for some people I guess that's just not good enough. If it's not Corey Graves, it's Seth 'Freakin' Rollins putting my name on blast, and now Kiana James wants to jump on the 'Dump on Dana parade'? No, I don't think so," said Dana Brooke. [0:30-1:08]

How did the WWE Universe react to Dana Brooke's promo where she namedropped Seth Rollins?

In reaction to Dana Brooke's promo, the WWE Universe praised the former 24/7 Champion. The majority claimed that Brooke has improved a lot in terms of her speaking skills.

One Twitter user suggested that Brooke could go back to NXT, as it has worked out quite nicely for her former tag team partner, Mandy Rose.

The 24/7 Championship was recently retired by WWE after Nikki Cross dumped it on RAW.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins is on the back of a win over Austin Theory, who cashed in his MITB contract on the United States Champion but failed to get the victory.

