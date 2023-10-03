“Always ready for the RKO” - WWE Universe reacts to recent Randy Orton update

Randy Orton's wife, Kim Marie, shared a few photos with her husband, to which WWE fans had some hilarious responses.

The Viper has been out of action since May 2022 due to a back injury. He was forced to have a back-fusion surgery. Orton was in the middle of a great tag team run alongside Matt Riddle before he got to know about the injury.

Earlier today, Kim Marie took to Twitter to share pictures with her husband, Randy Orton. The photographs appear to be taken during a trek. The Legend Killer can be seen holding a stick and wearing knee pads.

Have a look at the post:

"My best friend @RandyOrton"-Kim wrote.

WWE fans were amused to see Orton look fit in the pictures. The entire WWE Universe has been missing The Legend Killer and his legendary finisher, the RKO. A lot of fans respnded to this post from Orton's wife.

Check out a few reactions below:

A fan noticed Orton's knee pads and pointed out that The Apex Predator is always ready to hit an RKO. And the 'RKO Outta Nowhere' jokes never get old.

Another fan wished for Orton to be doing well. He also expressed that he can't wait to see The Viper back inside the squared circle.

Another fan can not help but notice Orton looking like the 2009 version of himself. The fan also hopes to see the former WWE Champion return to WWE.

Fans have been showering their love towards Orton on social media. They can no longer wait for Orton to make a comeback. It will be interesting to see how WWE books his return.

WWE has no creative plans for Randy Orton right now

Randy Orton's recovery from the back injury has gone smoothly. He has been training hard. The Apex Predator has been visiting the Performance Center as well.

However, according to reports, there are no creative plans for Orton's return to TV as of now. And with Orton's former partner, Matt Riddle, gone, he will most likely to return to singles competition.

Who will be Randy Orton's first opponent after he returns to the WWE ring? Sound off in the comments below.

