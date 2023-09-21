A video featuring Randy Orton outside the WWE Performance Center has sparked speculations about his potential return. There haven't been any confirmations regarding his comeback, but a fresh report shedding light on the company's possible creative plans for him has surfaced.

The Legend Killer has been out of action for over a year due to a back injury. His last match was in May 2022. Orton enjoyed a great tag team run alongside Matt Riddle before he was forced to take a break from active competition.

According to Fightful Select, The Viper has been visiting the Performance Center for a while now. Sources also claim that he has made significant progress following a back-fusion surgery and has grown 'huge.' The report added that there are no creative plans for Orton's return to TV as of now.

Orton's RK-Bro teammate, Matt Riddle, was part of an alliance with Drew McIntyre on RAW before his recent absence. Many believe he has been away from TV due to his involvement in a real-life controversy.

Randy Orton wasn't initially interested in facing Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton was in the middle of a terrific heel run during his feud with Drew McIntyre in 2020. He was the perfect antagonist for McIntyre, who played a crucial role in elevating WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a conversation with Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions, The Viper mentioned that he wasn't initially keen on working with McIntyre. However, Orton accepted that The Scottish Warrior grew on him as a person as the feud continued.

The two faced each other on multiple occasions during the feud. McIntyre beat Orton at SummerSlam and Clash of Champions. The latter bounced back with a win at Hell in a Cell. The Scottish Warrior then defeated Orton on an episode of RAW to reclaim the championship.

Since his defeat to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle last year, McIntyre has struggled to regain momentum in WWE. If The Viper returns to action soon, he could rekindle his feud with his former rival.

