WWE boycotting former US Champion on RAW? Potential hint analyzed

Monday Night Raw was action-packed this week and was filled with entertainment, but it was surely disappointing for the fans who were expecting to get a glimpse of Matt Riddle. The former United States Champion has recently wrapped himself in controversy due to the JFK incident.

Riddle was allegedly sexually harassed at the JFK airport in New York by a security official. Following the incident, an internal investigation ensued in regards to the allegations. It appears that WWE might now be boycotting The Original Bro on WWE television.

Matt Riddle has been written off from WWE programming for two consecutive episodes of Monday Night Raw. Moreover, this week on Raw, there was no mention of the former United States Champion.

During the Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar match, Michael Cole spoke about the ongoing rivalry between both teams and also mentioned Drew McIntyre's presence at ringside last week. However, there was no sign of The Original Bro, and he was not mentioned anywhere on RAW.

It is noteworthy that Matt Riddle was also in the mix in the aforementioned feud, as he has formed an alliance with The Scottish Warrior. Therefore, WWE is seemingly boycotting Riddle on its programming due to the ongoing controversy until the investigation draws a conclusive report.

Exploring the aftermath of RAW star Matt Riddle's controversy

Matt Riddle has often been the epicenter of controversy, which has played a big role in hindering his career in WWE. He was accused of sexual assault by his ex-wife, Candy Cartwright, in 2020, which resulted in a divorce, putting the former US Champion in a bad light.

The Original Bro once again made headlines in late 2020 when he was suspended due to a violation of WWE's wellness policy. It was his second time failing to comply with the promotion's standard guidelines.

His suspension created a buzz among the WWE Universe, damaging his character. Yet once again, the former US Champion wrapped himself in controversy due to the recent JFK airport incident where he was allegedly sexually harassed.

Therefore, WWE might take strict action this time against Matt Riddle in the wake of the controversies. This has also damaged both Riddle and WWE's reputation, which is why the company might take stern steps.

Internal investigations are still underway to determine whose fault it actually was, as the situation seems very precarious. Thus, the 37-year-old might be in jeopardy this time if he is found guilty, and WWE might take harsh steps against him.