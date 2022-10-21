Shayna Baszler will never forget one of her WWE rivals Naomi.

The Glow Queen recently posted a music video of some of her favorite moments that have occurred over the last year. While she admits much has changed, she's glad she captured these moments.

One eagle-eyed fan pointed out the fact that The Queen of Spades tried to pick a fight with her as they were trying to get on a plane. Naomi admitted she always needed to watch her back with Baszler around. Tweeting out:

"@BluprntGlow_EST I always have to watch my back when @QoSBaszler is around *crying laughing emoji* *weary face emoji*."

Baszler saw Naomi's tweet and reminded the former champion that she should always be ready to throw down. Tweeting out:

"@NaomiWWE @BluprntGlow_EST ALWAYS BE READY TO THROW DOWN"

Shayna Baszler and Naomi have faced each other on multiple occasions

The Queen of Spades and The Glow Queen are no strangers to one another in a WWE ring, as they've competed in five one-on-one matches on RAW and SmackDown.

The final matchup took place in April on WWE SmackDown, where Naomi got the better of Baszler. The match put Naomi up three wins to two in their five televised singles matches against one another.

With persistent rumors that The Boss and Glow Connection will return to WWE soon, we wouldn't be surprised to see the two women reignite their rivalry on SmackDown.

