Amari Miller reveals the extent of her injury after being stretchered out of NXT

WWE Superstar Amari Miller has shed light on the extent of the injury she suffered in the match against Lash Legend on Tuesday night at NXT.

Miller took on Lash legend, who was making her singles debut on the brand. While the latter picked up the win in the end, courtesy of a chokeslam variant, it could not be figured out when Amari was severely injured. After being examined by the doctors, she had to be stretchered out of the ringside area.

On Wednesday morning, the NXT star took to Twitter to reveal the seriousness of her injury. The wrestler with a happy-go-lucky attitude stated that she suffered a concussion.

Miller also replied to a fan who suggested that it is good to sleep during a concussion. The NXT star had a different view on the situation, and she highlighted why it is dangerous to fall asleep during a concussion.

Amari Miller @Amari_MillerWWE @SSBleachfan @YoungRichSkinn2 @cromweIIs No ur correct, but doctors normally like you to stay awake because ppl have passed away just falling asleep cuz they can go brain dead if it’s that’s severe. Just depends. @SSBleachfan @YoungRichSkinn2 @cromweIIs No ur correct, but doctors normally like you to stay awake because ppl have passed away just falling asleep cuz they can go brain dead if it’s that’s severe. Just depends.

Miller also thanked and showed love to all the fans who reached out to her to find out about her condition.

Amari Miller and Lash Legend are tag team partners

Amari Miller and Lash legend are tag team partners in NXT.

The two competed as a tag team in the Women's Dusty Cup Tag Team Classic. They faced the duo of Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai in their first match but failed to qualify for the next round.

Shirai and Ray took advantage after the latter knocked down Miller with a splash from the top. Shirai quickly came up with a Moonsault from up top to land on Legend which was enough for them to move on to the semi-finals.

There has been no update yet on when the NXT star will return to action. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling to stay updated about the situation.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh