Newly debuted Lash Legend potentially severely injures opponent during NXT match

While she was likely happy to make her singles debut on NXT, Lash Legend might feel differently after the bout. During her singles debut match against Amari Miller, it appears that Legend may have injured Miller.

Legend cut a brief promo targeting Nikkita Lyons following her win. As for Miller, PWInsider.com reports that she had to be stretchered out of the ringside area.

It's unclear as to the extent of the injury, and it's also hard to tell when Miller suffered the injury. Legend hit a chokeslam variant to pick up the win. Miller looked impressive during the match, even hitting some flying moves.

The duo teamed up last week for the first round of the Women's Dusty Classic. They lost to Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray.

Legend has had an odd start to her NXT career

Legend first showed up during the reboot as the host of "Lashing Out." It was a talk show where she ran down recent events from WWE. The show resembled most WWE talk shows but wasn't anything ground-breaking. "Lashing Out" hasn't been utilized in months, but that will change next week as she encounters Lyons.

She also appeared on 205 Live before it was rebranded as NXT: Level Up. Her match against Sarray on 205 Live was reportedly in need of heavy editing.

If she has had a few bad incidents since joining, she may need more seasoning at the WWE Performance Center. Every star picks things up at a different pace. Before signing with WWE, Legend was drafted by the WNBA.

Needing more training is not a problem. However, if she continues to have sloppy matches or injures another opponent, her time with NXT might be short.

As for Miller, she has shown flashes of athleticism and prowess for high-flying moves. Hopefully, this was a case of landing wrong or having the wind knocked out of her. Both women still have the potential to still help NXT going forward.ing forward.

Do you think Legend needs more time to establish herself in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha