"Amazing transformation" - Absent star spotted in 18-year-old controversial WWE storyline involving The Undertaker

Throughout his long career, The Undertaker's WWE feuds left a huge impact, even if some were less acclaimed than others. Back in 2005, amidst his year-long rivalry with Randy Orton, The Deadman briefly entered into a feud with Muhammad Hassan, whose career was abruptly cut short after being involved in a controversial angle.

What caught the eye of many fans, leaving them shocked in the process, was a promo segment on WWE SmackDown that featured The Undertaker and current absent star Tommaso Ciampa.

Fans had some hilarious reactions to the recent throwback post on Twitter, with one expressing his support for the former NXT Champion for ultimately managing to find an honest career in pro wrestling despite being part of the controversial storyline.

You can check out some fan reactions below:

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Never forget when Tommaso Ciampa was Muhammad Hassans attorney. Never forget when Tommaso Ciampa was Muhammad Hassans attorney. https://t.co/eG3ZUiYSj4

Dj Ziggy @Ziggy_StudioLO @AdamGoldberg28 Everybody gotta start somewhere, but I definitely had no clue bout this one... @AdamGoldberg28 Everybody gotta start somewhere, but I definitely had no clue bout this one... https://t.co/l7FOQ2CO6b

Mr. Unmentionable @Mr_Unmntnble @AdamGoldberg28 Glad he found a real honest career in professional wrestling. @AdamGoldberg28 Glad he found a real honest career in professional wrestling.

Kevin Jordan @thekevinmjordan @AdamGoldberg28 He was wrestling as Thomas Penmanship for Chaotic Wrestling at the time. @AdamGoldberg28 He was wrestling as Thomas Penmanship for Chaotic Wrestling at the time.

Cody Willhite @codywillhite24 @AdamGoldberg28 The Undertaker Tombstoned him so hard his hair went from his head to his chin @AdamGoldberg28 The Undertaker Tombstoned him so hard his hair went from his head to his chin 😂

One fan noted how Hassan (real name Marc Julian Copani), who is of Italian descent, had ample potential but unfortunately had to be released:

715span @715span @AdamGoldberg28 I know why they had to do it, but firing Hasan was the biggest disappointment of that era. Dude had so much potential. @AdamGoldberg28 I know why they had to do it, but firing Hasan was the biggest disappointment of that era. Dude had so much potential.

While he went on to become the principal of Fulton Junior High School in Fulton, New York, Copani briefly returned to wrestling in 2018 at The Dynasty event King of Thrones. In a 2019 interview, he revealed that he would never wrestle again owing to his other career.

Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa has become one of the most recognized names in the former black-and-gold developmental brand. He even moved to the main roster last year, appearing on WWE RAW alongside The Miz before his injury.

Tommaso Ciampa's former tag team partner talks about reuniting on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano and Ciampa's rivalry in WWE NXT is considered by many fans to be one of the best the brand has produced in its storied history. They were also a popular tag team prior to feuding with one another, dubbed #DIY.

Johnny Wrestling had this to say about potentially joining forces on the main roster with Ciampa in an interview with Catch Club:

"You never know. I think as long as me and Ciampa are in the same company, or even in wrestling in general, we’ll always be linked together. And there was always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on RAW and SmackDown. The amount of dream matches that could come of that. And I think we haven’t scratched the surface of that yet." (H/T EWrestling News)

Ciampa has not yet healed 100% and is not eligible for the Draft, which will continue on WWE RAW this week.

