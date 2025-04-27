"AMERICA'S MOST WANTED" - Zilla Fatu sends a message while standing next to Jacob Fatu; has a new name for both of them

Zilla Fatu has shared a message while posing next to Jacob Fatu in his latest social media post. The Samoan Werewolf won the WWE United States Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Jacob was involved in a segment with Solo Sikoa, who claimed he was responsible for his teammate's United States Championship victory. The Samoan Werewolf interrupted Sikoa and later made a statement by taking out LA Knight and Drew McIntyre.

On X (formerly Twitter), Zilla quoted Jacob and claimed that the duo was "America's Most Wanted".

"ALL GAS NO BRAKES #FATUVSEVERYONE. AMERICA'S MOST WANTED IT'S A FATU THANG YADAAAMEAANNNN @jacobfatu_wwe," wrote Zilla.

Ad

Trending

Check out Zilla's message and post on X below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zilla Fatu feels Jacob Fatu is the "most inspiring man" he knows

Zilla Fatu recently sent a heartfelt message to Jacob Fatu on his birthday. The up-and-coming star wrote that Jacob was the "most inspiring man" he had come across in life.

On X, the reigning Reality of Wrestling Champion sent the following message to his former tag team partner:

Ad

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST INSPIRING MAN I KNOW PERSONALLY..IVE SEEN THIS MAN SHAKE BACK FROM ROCK BOTTOM & NOW HE'S THRIVING SO DAMN HAPPY FOR YOU AND YOUR KIDS UCEYALL DESERVE THE [world] TODAY IS ABOUT YOU USO BLESS UP & MAY PEACE BE UPON YOU AND THE KIDS," Zilla wrote.

Ad

Jacob defeated LA Knight to win the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. The win marked his first-ever singles title victory in the company, as he is already a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Tama Tonga.

The Samoan Werewolf's first title defense hasn't been confirmed. However, WWE is seemingly heading towards a potential Fatal Four-Way United States Championship match between Jacob, Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More