"AMERICA'S MOST WANTED" - Zilla Fatu sends a message while standing next to Jacob Fatu; has a new name for both of them

Zilla Fatu has shared a message while posing next to Jacob Fatu in his latest social media post. The Samoan Werewolf won the WWE United States Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 41.
This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Jacob was involved in a segment with Solo Sikoa, who claimed he was responsible for his teammate's United States Championship victory. The Samoan Werewolf interrupted Sikoa and later made a statement by taking out LA Knight and Drew McIntyre.
On X (formerly Twitter), Zilla quoted Jacob and claimed that the duo was "America's Most Wanted".
"ALL GAS NO BRAKES #FATUVSEVERYONE. AMERICA'S MOST WANTED IT'S A FATU THANG YADAAAMEAANNNN @jacobfatu_wwe," wrote Zilla.
Check out Zilla's message and post on X below.
Zilla Fatu feels Jacob Fatu is the "most inspiring man" he knows
Zilla Fatu recently sent a heartfelt message to Jacob Fatu on his birthday. The up-and-coming star wrote that Jacob was the "most inspiring man" he had come across in life.
On X, the reigning Reality of Wrestling Champion sent the following message to his former tag team partner:
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST INSPIRING MAN I KNOW PERSONALLY..IVE SEEN THIS MAN SHAKE BACK FROM ROCK BOTTOM & NOW HE'S THRIVING SO DAMN HAPPY FOR YOU AND YOUR KIDS UCEYALL DESERVE THE [world] TODAY IS ABOUT YOU USO BLESS UP & MAY PEACE BE UPON YOU AND THE KIDS," Zilla wrote.
Jacob defeated LA Knight to win the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. The win marked his first-ever singles title victory in the company, as he is already a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Tama Tonga.
The Samoan Werewolf's first title defense hasn't been confirmed. However, WWE is seemingly heading towards a potential Fatal Four-Way United States Championship match between Jacob, Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest.