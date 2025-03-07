  • home icon
  • "THE MOST INSPIRING MAN I KNOW" - Zilla Fatu sends a heartfelt message to Jacob Fatu on social media

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 07, 2025 17:43 GMT
Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu (Image Credits: Zilla Fatu on X)
Zilla Fatu sent a heartfelt message to Jacob Fatu on social media. The two teamed up on the independent circuit before Jacob signed with WWE.

Fatu is assigned to the SmackDown brand, where he is involved in a storyline with Solo Sikoa. The former Tribal Chief accidentally cost Fatu his chance to qualify for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Samoan Werewolf also failed to become the new number-one contender for the WWE United States Championship on last week's SmackDown.

On social media, Zilla shared a heartfelt message on Jacob's birthday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST INSPIRING MAN I KNOW PERSONALLY..IVE SEEN THIS MAN SHAKE BACK FROM ROCK BOTTOM & NOW HES THRIVING SO DAMN HAPPY FOR YOU AND YOUR KIDS UCEYALL DESERVE THE [world] TODAY IS ABOUT YOU USO BLESS UP & MAY PEACE BE UPON YOU AND THE KIDS," wrote Zilla.
Check out Zilla's post on X:

Zilla Fatu remains in no rush to join The Bloodline

Zilla Fatu is in no rush to join The Bloodline, despite members of his family being part of the iconic WWE faction. Anoa'i family members, including Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, have represented the group.

Speaking with Joey Franchize, The Main One said:

"I feel like we all deserve it because I got people that came before us. The people that came before me, you gotta give them their flowers, like Afa and Sika, like Snuka and The Rock and Peter Maivia. Those guys really started this foundation for our family. Then obviously The Rock, Rikishi, my uncle, [Yokozuna], they all took it to a whole nother level. Then you got Roman [Reigns], The Usos, The Bloodline, they, taking it to a whole another level. So, it’s really a family business for real, and I’m just so happy and blessed to be a part of this. I’m coming up too. Like I said, I’m on the indies. But I’m not in no rush."

Zilla Fatu continues to perform and compete on the independent circuit, where he has established himself as a prominent name.

Edited by Arsh Das
