"An absolute bombshell" - Liv Morgan's photos catch the attention of WWE legend who has an interesting reaction

Liv Morgan's photos on Instagram caught the attention of current WWE Superstar and veteran of the business, Natalya. The latter sent a three-word message to the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion on social media.

Morgan had been absent from television for weeks before returning during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Backstage, she caught Dominik Mysterio red-handed with Roxanne Perez at the Judgment Day clubhouse after Perez was introduced to the group by Finn Balor.

On Instagram, Morgan's photos, which she posted while being away from television, caught Natalya's attention. The veteran complimented the 30-year-old superstar.

"An absolute bombshell," wrote Natalya.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's comment on Morgan's post:

Peter Rosenberg claimed that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's relationship feels like "charity" at this point

Peter Rosenberg made a bold claim about the Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio relationship. He believes their on-screen bond feels like a "charity". He added that their relationship doesn't feel like the hottest thing that it once was on WWE television.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg stated the following about the Judgment Day duo:

"A year has passed and like it's time now for us to figure this out. Like, Liv and Raquel are a thing. Liv and Dom almost feel like charity at this point. It doesn't feel like the thing anymore. Dom has not been prioritized over the last year."

Morgan lost her return match on this week's Monday Night RAW. She was beaten by Kairi Sane in singles action after interference from Roxanne Perez, who tried her best to help the 30-year-old superstar.

Later, the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion lashed out at her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez. Perez's inclusion in the Judgment Day storyline has already caused trouble within the group, especially after she was seen getting close to Dominik Mysterio.

