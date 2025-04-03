WWE personality makes stunning claim about Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's current relationship

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been a couple on WWE television since last summer. WWE personality Peter Rosenberg recently made a stunning claim about their relationship.

As Morgan embarked on her revenge tour last year, she vowed to take everything away from Rhea Ripley, including her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. Although the latter initially declined the former Women's World Champion's advances, he surprisingly turned on Mami at SummerSlam to align with her rival. Since then, Dirty Dom and Morgan have been an on-screen couple.

While addressing The Judgment Day's future amid teases of their breakup on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg claimed Morgan and Mysterio's romance no longer feels like "the thing" after once being one of the hottest storylines in WWE.

"A year has passed and like it's time now for us to figure this out. Like, Liv and Raquel are a thing. Liv and Dom almost feel like charity at this point. It doesn't feel like the thing anymore. Dom has not been prioritized over the last year," he said. [From 20:32 - 20:56]

Liv Morgan's WWE partner addressed potentially breaking up with her

After several months of absence, Raquel Rodriguez returned to align with Liv Morgan and joined The Judgment Day. The two best friends now hold the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Nevertheless, Rodriguez recently addressed potentially breaking up with her tag team partner in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight. She did not rule out the possibility of them turning on each other.

"I don't want to think about it [breaking up with Liv Morgan]; it's too sad to me. I know [it's a great story]. It's one of those things where everybody knows that all the tag teams have to get broken up eventually. They all have to fight each other eventually. I'm just really enjoying my time being in cahoots with her and being a part of [The Judgment Day]. I don't want to think about the time that she's going to break my heart, or I could break hers. I could turn on her. That's a possibility," she said.

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day, especially for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

