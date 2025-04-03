WWE sends message to Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan recently traveled to India after RAW, donning a new traditional look. Following their visit to the subcontinent for a major promotional event, the company sent a message to the popular on-screen couple on social media.

After 23 years, the Stamford-based promotion's partnership with the Sony Sports Network has finally concluded. Netflix officially became the new home for WWE's content in India on April 1.

The Judgment Day stars visited India after Monday Night RAW to promote World Wrestling Entertainment's transition to Netflix India. Liv Morgan was seen rocking a beautiful saree, while Dominik Mysterio sported an elegant kurta jacket set. The duo was photographed at several locations in South Mumbai.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the company's India page welcomed ''Daddy'' Dom and his Güerita to the country.

"Welcome to India, @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @DomMysterio35! 🇮🇳 ❤️!"

Liv Morgan dedicated her match to Dominik Mysterio at a recent WWE show

The Miracle Kid was in action at the Road to WrestleMania house show in Vienna, Austria, on March 29, 2025. She went one-on-one with her arch-rival, Rhea Ripley, in a Street Fight.

Liv Morgan cut a passionate promo mid-match after she gained an advantage over her opponent. The former Women's World Champion dedicated her ''victory'' to ''Dirty'' Dom. However, she eventually failed to defeat The Eradicator.

At the same live event, The Latino Cheat faced former Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a singles match. The match saw The Visionary secure a big win over the 27-year-old.

"Welcome to the Liv Morgan World Tour. I just want to take this time and dedicate my victory tonight to the most gorgeous man in the WWE, Dominik Mysterio," she said.

Morgan is the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Only time will tell if The Judgment Day stars will defend their title at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas later this month.

