Triple H sends a goodbye message following WWE RAW

WWE has entered a new era with its move on Netflix earlier this year, and Triple H has been at the forefront of this transition. The Game recently took to his X/Twitter account to bid goodbye to the Sony Sports Network, which had been WWE's partner in India for years, as the company's programming now moves to Netflix.

The global juggernaut had found a home in India on Sony in 2002 and remained there until recently. After 23 years, the partnership has now ended on great terms, with WWE moving to Netflix India. This week's episode of RAW was the last one that aired on Sony, following which the network shared an emotional message.

Triple H took note of this tweet and bid goodbye to the network for helping WWE bring its action to millions of Indian fans.

Check out his message below:

"Grateful to our partner @SonyLIV for their years of bringing @WWE action to our fans across @WWEIndia," tweeted Triple H.

Triple H says Netflix has no say in WWE's creative

In a recent chat with BBC, The Game was asked if Netflix had any say on how WWE's storylines panned out. Triple H clarified that the streaming giant was merely a distribution partner and that they didn't get involved in the creative side of things. He added that those within the company were solely in charge of the booking.

"No input. We create the superstars, we create the storylines. We do all of that and the world watches. As far as the content of the shows... Someone doesn't tell the NFL how football's played. They distribute our product," he said.

WWE's association with Netflix has been a successful one so far, with RAW consistently ranking among the most-watched shows. Considering how popular the promotion is in India, it's safe to say they could generate impressive viewership on Netflix India, where they would air not just RAW but SmackDown and NXT, too, in addition to the premium live events.

