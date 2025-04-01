  • home icon
Triple H makes surprising claim about partnership with Netflix

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 01, 2025 19:30 GMT
RAW airs every Monday night on Netflix. [Image credit: WWE.com]
RAW airs every Monday night on Netflix. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Triple H recently discussed Netflix's role in WWE creative. The promotion is currently in a ten-year deal with the streaming service, and RAW debuted on the platform on January 6, 2025.

In an interview with Peter Gillibrand of BBC, The Game was asked about Netflix's role in creative for the company. Triple H stated that the streaming service does not have a role in WWE's creative process, and the promotion is responsible for creating the stars and storylines.

He also compared the promotion to the NFL and noted that a platform doesn't dictate how long the football games are; they simply distribute the product.

"No input. We create the superstars, we create the storylines. We do all of that and the world watches. As far as the content of the shows… someone doesn't tell the NFL how football's played. They distribute our product," he said. [H/T: BBC.com]
The veteran serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer and has helped guide the company to a lot of success as of late.

Triple H reacts to major WWE WrestleMania announcement

Triple H reacted to a major announcement made by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce during last night's edition of the red brand.

AJ Styles recently rescued popular comedian Andrew Schulz from an attack by Logan Paul in Madison Square Garden on the March 10 episode of RAW. During last night's show, Styles and Paul had a confrontation in the ring. The Maverick got the better of the exchange and planted Styles with a Paulverizer in the middle of the ring.

RAW GM Adam Pearce would later announce that Styles and Paul would be squaring off in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. The Cerebral Assassin took to social media to react to the announcement and claimed that the match would be special.

"Two completely different human beings…but both athletes on a level most can’t comprehend. This will be special. #WrestleMania," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes confirmed during his promo with John Cena that the Undisputed WWE Championship match will be headlining WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if Triple H has any surprises in store for wrestling fans at The Show of Shows later this month.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
