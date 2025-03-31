Cody Rhodes confirms WrestleMania main event during WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes confirmed this year's main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 during his promo on this week's episode of RAW. The American Nightmare interrupted John Cena to kick off today's show in London.

Cena turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. He aligned with The Rock and unleashed a brutal attack on The American Nightmare at the PLE on March 1.

During their promo tonight on RAW, Rhodes listed all of his faults, including a slight lisp, and that he used to be Stardust, and got booed in a company he created (a reference to All Elite Wrestling). Cody Rhodes suggested that it must bother John Cena to be facing him at WrestleMania, and noted that their match would be going on last, confirming that it will headline The Show of Shows.

"Man, that has got to bother you. I mean that is who you are wrestling at WrestleMania 41, going on last, in your final WrestleMania, the headline match, Stardust!" said Rhodes.

John Cena tried to attack Cody Rhodes at the end of the promo, but the champion was ready and countered with a Cross Rhodes. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can defeat Cena at WrestleMania 41 to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

