Cody Rhodes gets physical with John Cena after WWE RAW promo gets personal

Cody Rhodes and John Cena finally got physical during this week's episode of WWE RAW after weeks of promos. Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE earlier this month to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The American Nightmare interrupted The Cenation Leader during his promo to kick off the red brand tonight. The two stars traded shots, and things got quite personal when Cena referenced Rhodes' time in All Elite Wrestling. Cena mocked Cody Rhodes for "stealing money" from the son of a billionaire, an obvious shot at Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling.

Rhodes noted that the crowd never picked Cena as their favorite star, but it was a decision made by Vince McMahon. John Cena then went for a cheap shot, but the champion was ready for it. The 39-year-old planted Cena with a Cross Rhodes as the crowd cheered to end the segment.

Cody Rhodes then threw Cena's hat on top of him after hitting his finisher before exiting the ring. The SmackDown star won the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns last year at WrestleMania XL and has had an impressive title reign so far. Only time will tell if Cena can capture the title at The Show of Shows this year.

