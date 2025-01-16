WWE's Netflix deal a "massive step into the future" and will change professional wrestling forever, feels Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Eric Bischoff recently discussed the grandeur of RAW's debut on Netflix. The red brand premiered on the streaming platform on January 6.

WWE had a massive success with the Netflix premiere of RAW. The show ushered in a new era for the company, with millions worldwide watching the weekly show live.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bischoff was in awe of WWE's presence as the global juggernaut of professional wrestling. The veteran claimed that the Netflix premiere was a monumental leap for the company and the industry as a whole. He emphasized the significance of the achievement, claiming that it overshadowed the match card.

"The idea, the fact that this show is going live worldwide is such a massive step into the future, in really a way that none of us, us being myself, I would have ever imagined being possible. Ever, ever ever would have fantasized about it before streaming and before such thing as Netflix and all that. So, the fact that WWE has achieved all that in such a massive way is such an important part of the history of professional wrestling and our culture that it overshadowed everything for me. It made everything good." [From 0:49 onwards]

The company has not slowed down since the Netflix premiere of RAW. Major stars such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre have already announced themselves for the Royal Rumble match.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H and Co. will be able to continue the momentum from its Netflix debut into WrestleMania season.

