Triple H breaks silence following major WrestleMania announcement

WWE Head of Creative Triple H broke his silence to share his reaction to a massive WrestleMania announcement by Adam Pearce. The RAW General Manager revealed earlier tonight that two former champions will lock horns at The Showcase of The Immortals.

After weeks of teases, AJ Styles and Logan Paul went face-to-face on the final show of WWE's European Tour. The verbal back-and-forth between the two soon turned into a brawl. The segment ended with The Maverick nailing The Phenomenal One with his finisher, The Paulverizer.

Moments later, RAW GM announced Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles for WrestleMania 41. Moments ago, Triple H took to his X/Twitter account to reshare the announcement video with a short message hyping up the match.

"Two completely different human beings... but both athletes on a level most can’t comprehend. This will be special. #WrestleMania," he wrote.

Both AJ Styles and Logan Paul have wrestled only a handful of matches in 2025. The YouTube Sensation's most recent in-ring appearance was in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He eliminated Damian Priest in the six-man bout before getting ousted by CM Punk.

The Phenomenal One, on the other hand, has wrestled only two televised matches so far this year. Following his return from injury to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Styles defeated Dominik Mysterio on the February 17 edition of Monday Night RAW.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two collide for the first time at WrestleMania 41.

